Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.83 ($52.13).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €46.28 ($53.81) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €39.91. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

