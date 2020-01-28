Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

