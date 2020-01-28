AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY20 guidance at $7.30-7.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $86.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

ABC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

