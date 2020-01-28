Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,465,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101,764 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Amgen worth $353,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 39,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 43,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

