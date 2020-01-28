Analysts Set $20.00 Target Price for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Enlivex Therapeutics an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $8.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.