Analysts Set Expectations for Conagra Brands Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,714,000 after purchasing an additional 151,604 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,631,000 after purchasing an additional 167,690 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,299,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 989,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after purchasing an additional 234,672 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.