Analyzing Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) & Banco de Chile (OTCMKTS:BCH)

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Societe Generale and Banco de Chile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societe Generale $29.77 billion 0.94 $4.56 billion $1.16 5.67 Banco de Chile $3.61 billion 2.74 $870.29 million $1.70 11.51

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Chile. Societe Generale is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Societe Generale has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Societe Generale pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Societe Generale is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Societe Generale and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societe Generale 12.95% 5.72% 0.28% Banco de Chile 23.97% 17.37% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Societe Generale and Banco de Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societe Generale 2 3 4 0 2.22 Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco de Chile has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.19%. Given Banco de Chile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Societe Generale.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Societe Generale on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing. The company also provides commercial loans, such as factoring and leasing; trade finance services; liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, and derivative contracts; capital market services; cash management and non-lending services that include payroll, payment, and collection services, as well as treasury, financial advisory, and risk management products. In addition, it offers financial services, such as securities brokerage, mutual funds management, investment banking, insurance brokerage, and securitization services. The company serves customers in individuals; small and medium enterprises; and wholesale customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through 399 branches comprising 253 branches under the Banco de Chile brand name, 41 branches under the Banco Edwards Citi brand name, and 105 branches under the Banco CrediChile brand name, as well as 1,464 automatic teller machines. Banco de Chile was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

