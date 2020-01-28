Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 112,004 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Waters makes up about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Waters worth $60,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $232.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.81. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13. The business had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.38.

In other Waters news, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total transaction of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

