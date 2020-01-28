Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 882,612 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,612 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian accounts for approximately 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.82% of First Hawaiian worth $68,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian Inc has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

