Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the quarter. Markel accounts for 1.4% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Markel worth $62,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Markel by 52.6% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Markel during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,172.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,143.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.72. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.50.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,175.39, for a total value of $293,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,801,812.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,862. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

