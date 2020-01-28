Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,566 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avery Dennison worth $42,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,115.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after purchasing an additional 246,455 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,144.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 251,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 231,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5,355.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,029,000 after purchasing an additional 155,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 296,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,849,000 after purchasing an additional 136,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $127.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average of $121.71.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.