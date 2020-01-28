Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 112,328 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 120.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,328 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Gartner worth $31,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth about $885,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

IT opened at $159.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.81. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,070. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.