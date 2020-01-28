Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,362,356 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362,356 shares during the period. Huntsman accounts for about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Huntsman worth $81,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 547.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. BNP Paribas cut Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

HUN opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

