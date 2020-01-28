Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 149,619 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 628,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,375,000 after buying an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after buying an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

