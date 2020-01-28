Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 277,781 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $69,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. TD Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 591.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $132.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

