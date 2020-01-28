Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 388,468 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,468 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Hasbro worth $76,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 737,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,582,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 437,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,981,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $103.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.87 and a 12-month high of $126.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.