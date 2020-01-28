Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 218,641 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Genuine Parts worth $46,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

