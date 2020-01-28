Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,295 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $92.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

