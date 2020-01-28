Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $45.35 Million Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 274,388 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Baxter International worth $45,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAX. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 32,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.64.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

