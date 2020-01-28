Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $79.57 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $79,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -302.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $105.35 and a 12-month high of $151.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

