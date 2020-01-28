Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of EPAM Systems worth $52,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 276,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM opened at $226.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. EPAM Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.69 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.66 and a 200 day moving average of $197.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.82 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.82.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.35, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $1,573,848.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

