Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 20,672 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $25,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after buying an additional 327,750 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,403,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,536,000 after buying an additional 140,425 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.35.

Shares of PYPL opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.