Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 226,488 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,488 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Henry Schein worth $27,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,217,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,260,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,373,585 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSIC stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.65.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

