Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 250,891 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Sonoco Products worth $33,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $54.71 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock valued at $112,759 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.