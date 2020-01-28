Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 25,484 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,484 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Lamar Advertising worth $21,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 536.4% during the third quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 96,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 81,683 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth $1,624,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Shares of LAMR opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.63. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $72.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

