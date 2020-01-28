Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,033 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up approximately 2.1% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.45% of First American Financial worth $95,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $499,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.84. First American Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.68%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

