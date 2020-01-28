Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

