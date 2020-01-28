Apergy (NYSE:APY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Apergy (NYSE:APY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APY. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.41.

Get Apergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APY opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. Apergy has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apergy by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.