Apollo Global Management (APO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Global Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.