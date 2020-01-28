Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Randall E. Woods sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $142,339.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 4,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $202,981.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,185,000 after buying an additional 38,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.47. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.90 and a current ratio of 21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.52.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 68.29%. The company’s revenue was down 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

