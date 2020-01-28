ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 413.3% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:ATIF opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

