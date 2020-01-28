Axos Financial (AX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Axos Financial to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $124.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AX opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

