Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush began coverage on Axos Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axos Financial from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of AX opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.35.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 91.3% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 200.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

