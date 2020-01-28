BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 760 ($10.00) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 550 ($7.23). Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 673.30 ($8.86).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 634.80 ($8.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 592.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 562.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53).

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

