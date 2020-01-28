Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $74.78 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

