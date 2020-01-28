Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Banner also posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Banner by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

