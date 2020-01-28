Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 3.03. Baozun has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Baozun during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 61,885.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

