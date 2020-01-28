BidaskClub Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Strong Sell

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COLM. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $4,739,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,183,856.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 90,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $8,335,951.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,014,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,584,669.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

