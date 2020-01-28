BidaskClub Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Sell

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $418,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 34,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the second quarter worth $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

