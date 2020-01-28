BidaskClub Downgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $216,917.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock worth $4,302,777. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 509,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

