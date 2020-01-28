BidaskClub Lowers 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Hold

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

JOBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 51job in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 51job in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.51. 51job has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $97.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $138.36 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 51job will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 51job by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of 51job by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 27.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

