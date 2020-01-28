BidaskClub Upgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Buy

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $136.03 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

