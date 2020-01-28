Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 180.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,263,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,705,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,382,000 after buying an additional 569,128 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX stock opened at $61.19 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

