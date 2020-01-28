Boeing Co Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boeing in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

BA opened at $316.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

