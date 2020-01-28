Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BPFH stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3,367.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 773,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

