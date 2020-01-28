BosValen Asset Management Ltd Buys New Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. JinkoSolar makes up about 1.5% of BosValen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BosValen Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in JinkoSolar by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 194.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,851 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.01.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.