Briggs & Stratton (BGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) will issue its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Briggs & Stratton has set its FY20 guidance at $0.20-0.40 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Briggs & Stratton to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Briggs & Stratton has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

