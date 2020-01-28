Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 917,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $290,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.77. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.09 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 251,146 shares of company stock valued at $77,974,726 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

