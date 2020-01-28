Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $309.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.77. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 13.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

