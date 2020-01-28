Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to post $20.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.10 million. Fidus Investment reported sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $77.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $78.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.74 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $85.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDUS opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $360.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

